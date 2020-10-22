New book ‘The Speed Game’ with basketball coach Paul Westhead

Coach Paul Westhead joined us live to talk about his new book The Speed Game – My Fast Times in Basketball. Coach Westhead is the only head coach in history to win a title with the NBA and WNBA. He led the LA Lakers to their 7th Championship in 1980 when Magic Johnson was a rookie. The book offers a vibrant account of how Westhead helped develop a style of basketball that not only won at the highest levels but went on to influence basketball as it’s played today. The book is available on Amazon.

