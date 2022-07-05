Gayle Anderson explores the new exhibition at the Nixon Library Museum. “Cold War: Soviets, Spies, and Secrets” teaches visitors about an era when the world war was on the brink of nuclear war; from Khrushchev and the KGB to Vietnam and the A-Bomb; from the Space Race to SDI, Cuban Missiles and the CIA, Detente to DEFCON1, Brezhnev to Bush.

Artifacts featured in the exhibit and compiled together for the first time include a decommissioned nuclear bomb, scientific testing mannequins from the 1950s used at a nuclear test site, real tools used by KGB and CIA agents while deployed undercover, and iconic relics from the Soviet Union. These rare artifacts are on loan from the CIA Museum, International Spy Museum, National Atomic Testing Museum, Wende Museum, and other institutions across the country.

The exhibit also explores the ongoing imprint of the Cold War on popular culture with recognized items from the James Bond film series.

The Nixon presidency began at the height of Cold War tensions. By developing and implementing concurrent strategies of triangulation and détente, President Nixon successfully eased tensions between superpowers and achieved the first strategic arms control agreements with the Soviet Union.

“ Cold War: Soviets, Spies, and Secrets ”

Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 5, 2022.