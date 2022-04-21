Food stylist Jess Damuck joined us live with a taste preview of her new cookbook “Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession.”

Jess previously worked for Martha Stewart as her personal salad chef and shared how Martha inspired her in writing this book.

“Salad Freak” encourages readers to discover and embrace their own salad obsessions. With the right recipes, you will want to eat salad for every meal and never get bored. By playfully combining color, texture, shape and of course, flavor, Damuck demonstrates how a little extra effort in the kitchen can be meditative, delicious and fun.

“Salad Freak” is available at all major bookstores.

Visit Jess’ website for more information or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.