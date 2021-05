Filmmaker Alice Gu and Mayle Tao, Donut Princess LA creator and Ted Ngoy’s great-niece, joined us live to discuss the new documentary “The Donut King.” The documentary follows the journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, who built a multi-million dollar donut empire across the West Coast.

“The Donut King” premieres on PBS’s Independent Lens, May 24 at 10pm PT.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 21, 2021.