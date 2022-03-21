Gayle Anderson reports there’s something new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s the exhibition “Cars of Film and Television.”

Included in the space are vehicles from blockbuster movies “Black Panther,” the trilogies “Men in Black,” “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters” and “Batman” as well as motorcycles.

Gayle does more than just look at the “celebrity vehicles.” She learns their provenance! Examples: Do you know what transformation made the 1967 Chevy Impala a movie and television superstar? Do you know what transformation made the 2018 luxury coupe Lexus LC 500 a movie spectacular? Do you know what made the multi-million-dollar 1931 Mercedes-Benz 770 an off-road vehicle? You will learn this and more at the new exhibition!

Cars of Film and Television

Omaze Hollywood Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-2277

Also new at the Petersen “Lowriders and Customs Vault Display” in the Legends Gallery in The Vault presented by Hagerty.

Vehicles on display include the most influential lowrider ever, the 1964 Chevrolet Impala known as “Gypsy Rose.” Featured on the opening title sequence of the 1970s hit television sitcom “Chico and the Man,” the famous lowrider was beamed into millions of homes every Friday night. In 2017, Gypsy Rose went on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. and was the first lowrider inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Registry. The pinnacle of modern lowriders, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala “El Rey,” which blends contemporary design elements with classic lowrider styling, will also be displayed.



Other notable customs inspired by lowriders include the 1948 Cadillac Sedanette “CadZZilla” built by Boyd Coddington for Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, the innovative two-tone 1964 Chevrolet El Camino “Blind Faith” with its rear-mounted V8 owned by the originator of Hot Wheels design Harry Bradley, and the beautiful 1960 Buick LeSabre “Lectrified” built by JH Restorations and Customs.

And don’t forget the exhibition Bond in Motion: The Largest Official Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States, featuring a rare up-close experience with the most iconic vehicles associated with the world’s most famous secret agent, 007. The exhibit celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 007 films since Dr. No was released in 1962.

Bond in Motion: The Official Collection of Original James Bond Vehicles

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 21, 2022.