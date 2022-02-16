New exhibition at Bowers Museum, Everest: Ascent to Glory exhibition

Gayle Anderson explored the new exhibition at the Bowers Museum, Everest: Ascent to Glory made possible by the Royal Geographical Society.

The exhibition is the illustrated story of the expeditions to climb the colossal mountain, the highest peak in the world, known by the Tibetan people as the “Mother Goddess of the World!” Included are more than 20 original objects, 60 stunning photographs as well as a 3D model of Everest.

Everest : Ascent to Glory

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA

714-567-3600

Fundraiser!

Bowers Online: Meet the Full Circle Everest Team Saturday, Feb. 19

24 Hour Access to Full Circle Everest Expedition Team, First All Black Team to Attempt to climb Mount Everest this Spring!

Tickets at bowers.org