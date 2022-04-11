Gayle Anderson shared information about the new exhibition at the Catalina Museum for Art & History, “Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View of the American Homefront.” The exhibition is organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts to help the museum honor the 80th anniversary of Catalina Island’s involvement in World War Two.

“The Saturday Evening Post” Covers by Norman Rockwell in the 1940s.

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon, CA 90704

310-510-2414

To get to the museum, take the Catalina Express, 800-481-3470.

Catalina Island is just an hour away with year-round boat transportation and up to 30 departures daily. Boats depart from ports in San Pedro, Long Beach and Dana Point. Catalina is only 22 miles off the coast of Southern California. Catalina Express’ fleet of eight fast, modern boats make for a quick, easy and fun getaway.

To learn more about the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, explore the museum’s website:

Norman Rockwell Museum

9 Glendale Road, Route 183

Stockbridge, MA 01262

413-298-4100

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on April 11, 2022.