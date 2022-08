A new documentary, ‘Remaking Wolf Connection,’ explores the work of Acton animal sanctuary Wolf Connection. Director and executive producer Peter Von Puttkamer explains how 40,000 years of interaction between humans and wolves inspired him to create the film with non-profit media group Ecoflix. ‘Remaking Wolf Connection’ is streaming now at Ecoflix.com.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Aug. 14, 2022.