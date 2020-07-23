New interest in recreational vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the publication BUSINESSWIRE, “consumers have developed a new interest in recreational vehicles since the COVID-19 outbreak. Many consumers are reluctant to fly because of the risk of exposure to the virus while others fear being stranded should there be a second wave of the virus. Many consumers also have concerns about staying in hotels and resorts. As a result, RV travel has become an increasingly attractive option for consumers who want to enjoy their vacation time while maintaining social distance. RV rental platforms like Outdoorsy and RVshare have seen a surge in bookings. Outdoorsy saw daily bookings rebound by 450% after a spike in cancellations in the early days of the outbreak while RV share has seen their bookings rise between April and May.”

The majority of RV manufacturers in Indiana restarted production in May. Manufacturers in Indiana account for approximately 80% of US RV production. In some states, RV dealers can sell online which allows for a contactless experience for customers. Dealers are using digital channels like Facebook, YouTube and Craigslist to reach customers as well as offering virtual tours, video chats and home delivery to eliminate the need for in person contact, one such company is Southern California’s Mike Thompson’s RV working to keep up with the new demand.

