After being converted to a shelter for migrant children last month, the Long Beach Convention Center is now holding 710 girls and boys amid an influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S. southern border, officials said Wednesday.

The facility can house up to 1,000 children, meaning it’s already at about 70% capacity. And 47 of the children — about 6.6% of those in the facility — have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Zhan Caplan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.