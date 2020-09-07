New Orleans inspired Labor Day menu with chef Isaac Toups

JBF Finalist, Top Chef Alum and Chef and Owner of Toups Meatery in New Orleans Chef Isaac Toups joined us live with an amazing New Orleans inspired Labor Day menu. For more information on Chef Isaac Toups, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @ToupsMeatery. For more info on the recipes he demonstrated in the segment, you can click here or see the recipes below.

HOT SAUCE BRAISED PORK RIBS

Ingredients:

3 pounds pork ribs

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

3 teaspoons Aleppo pepper

3 teaspoons smoked paprika

3 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

4 ounces amber beer

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon TABASCO® Sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

DOUBLE DILL PICKLES

Ingredients:

32-ounce jar whole dill pickles

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon TABASCO® Sauce

Instructions

For the Ribs:

Season both sides of the rack of ribs with salt, Aleppo pepper, paprika, and black pepper, seasoning the meat side a bit more than the bone side. Let rest for 20 minutes in a roasting pan. Once it’s rested, move the pan to the highest rack in your oven. Broil ribs for 5 minutes on each side, or until browned. Remove from the oven and heat oven to 325° F.

Take a large piece of aluminum foil and set the ribs on top. Create a boat-like shape that surrounds the ribs at the base. Pour beer, honey, and TABASCO® Sauce directly over the ribs and wrap foil to cover the ribs completely, using another piece of foil if necessary.

Place ribs back in the roasting pan and bake for 1 hour.

Remove ribs from the oven and de-foil. Pour any and all rib jus into a heatproof glass measuring cup or bowl and set aside. Skim off and discard the fat from the top of the jus.

Cut the rack into 1 bone segments and add to a large bowl. Add reserved jus and butter to the bowl and toss well. Let the ribs sit in the sauce for 2 minutes and then toss again before serving.

For the Double-Dill Pickles:

Remove the pickles from brine. Reserve the brine and save the jar. These are going to go right back in there.

Cut the pickles into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices and put back in the jar.

In a large stockpot, combine the reserved brine, brown sugar, and TABASCO® Sauce. Bring to a boil and stir. Once the sugar is fully dissolved, pour the hot liquid back over the pickles directly in the pickle jar. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for 24 hours and they are good to go. They will keep refrigerated for several weeks.

Serve alongside Beer and Hot Sauce-Braised Ribs and enjoy!

CORNBREAD

Makes 1 skillet

Ingredients

4 large eggs

11⁄4 cups cold whole milk

1⁄4 cup honey

2 cups yellow cornmeal

2 cups all-purpose flour 11⁄4 cups sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Note: I’ll say it till my jaw falls off: Whisk your dry ingredients. Powders act more like liquids than solids when mixing them together. By using a whisk you can fully combine them, which is especially helpful when you’re baking.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place a 12-inch cast iron skillet in the oven to heat up as the oven heats.

Whisk the eggs, milk, and honey together in a small bowl. In a separate large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Pour the egg-milk mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk vigorously for 8 seconds, just until all your flour is moistened. If it’s slightly lumpy, that’s okay. I’d rather it be lumpy than overworked. Overworking will give you dense cornbread. Add the melted butter and immediately mix vigorously with the whisk for another 4 or 5 seconds.

Remove the hot skillet from the oven and pour in the batter. Place back in oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean.

Serve with room temperature butter and cane syrup.

COLESLAW

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 Cup Mayo

1/4 Cup granulated white sugar 1/4 Cup cider vinegar

1/4 Cup ketchup

1/4 Cup dijon mustard

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp tabasco original

1 head medium cabbage sliced thin

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients besides cabbage and whisk together until emulsified. Add cabbage and mix well with clean hands. Refrigerate for at least thirty minutes and then re toss before serving.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 7, 2020.