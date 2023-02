The Santa Monica Tennis Center has opened its new pickleball center.

The company has invested over a quarter million dollars in the new facility to provide four new lighted outdoor pickleball courts and two thousand square feet of retail space which offers the largest inventory of pickleball equipment in all of Los Angeles.

Megan Telles was live at the facility with an up-close preview.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.