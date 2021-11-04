New platform BODi brings fun and interactive live workouts to your home

Morning News

by: Leila Shalhoub

Posted: / Updated:

Beachbody super trainers Jennifer Jacobs and Amoila Cesar joined us live to tell us all about BODi, the new innovative wellness platform from Beachbody. BODi combines the high-energy experience of studio fitness classes with the convenience of at-home workouts. The platform provides members 1:1 attention from instructors and an immersive experience with other classmates.

Visit Beachbody’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2021.

