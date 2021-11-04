New platform BODi brings fun and interactive live workouts to your home

Beachbody super trainers Jennifer Jacobs and Amoila Cesar joined us live to tell us all about BODi, the new innovative wellness platform from Beachbody. BODi combines the high-energy experience of studio fitness classes with the convenience of at-home workouts. The platform provides members 1:1 attention from instructors and an immersive experience with other classmates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2021.