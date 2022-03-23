Megan Telles was live in Hollywood with a preview of Japan House Los Angeles’ new exhibit, “The Art of the Ramen Bowl.”

The exhibition is curated by designer Taku Satoh and art writer, editor and curator Mari Hashimoto and designed by Taku Satoh Design Office in conjunction with the Ceramic Valley Association, Mino, Japan. It presents the idea that the experience of eating delicious noodles can be a feast not just for the nose and the mouth but for the eyes too.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 23, 2022.