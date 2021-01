Chef/Owner of Ospi Jackson Kalb joined us live to tell us more about his restaurant and their must-have specialties. The restaurant is known for their house-made pastas, pizzas and other specialties. Ospi was recently recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as one of the top 10 best new restaurants in L.A. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @OspiVenice

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 21, 2021.