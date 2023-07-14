A smartphone startup named Nothing is trying to make a splash with their latest device – the Nothing Phone (2). Ironically, it’s packed with features designed to help you use your phone less.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Nothing Phone (2) is the clear back panel filled with LED lights. This “Glyph” interface lights up to notify you of incoming calls and messages so you can keep your phone face down. The lights also double as a ring light for taking photos and videos.

Beyond the flashy lights, the Phone (2) has some retro, minimalist design touches to cut down on distractions. There’s a monochrome mode that removes all color from app icons.

After testing the Nothing Phone (2) for the past few weeks, I’m thoroughly impressed. It has perfect sized screen, excellent uncluttered software, and a camera that takes great photos most of the time.

But there are some downsides. There’s no optical zoom lens. It doesn’t support eSIM. The screen can be tough to see outdoors. Water resistance isn’t as good as the latest iPhone or Samsung.

Overall, the Nothing Phone (2) is one of my favorite Android phones I’ve ever tested.

If you’re looking for a different and unique new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) might be something to consider.

It starts at $599 for a 128-gigabyte model. It’s available July 17 direct from the company and is tested to work on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, and although it has the antennas to work on Verizon, their network isn’t supported at this time.