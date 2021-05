The owner of In the Kitchen, Nora Tatum, joined us live to share with us all about her new soul food restaurant in Long Beach and the specialties they offer. In the Kitchen is located at 900 Long Beach Blvd in Long Beach.

For more info, you can follow them on Instagram @InTheKitchenLBC or call (562) 676-4106

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2021.