Stranger Things: The Experience follows the smash-hit successes of the first official Stranger Things Stores that brought the “Upside-Down” to New York City and Los Angeles in Fall 2021.

Annie Rose Ramos was live at the exhibit with a sneak peek of what fans will get to experience when they arrive at Hawkins.

Tickets are limited and prices will start at $49 per person and can be booked at strangerthings-experience.com/los-angeles.

Fans can also follow the experience on Instagram for all the latest updates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 16, 2022.