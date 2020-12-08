New unisex/baby fashion collection, ‘The Bright Side by Rocky Barnes’

Model, fashion influencer, and entrepreneur Rocky Barnes joined us live to show off looks from her new collection: The Bright Side. The Bright Side is a line of coordinated unisex separates that is geared for men, women, and babies and was created as the perfect holiday gifting capsule for today’s lifestyle. Barnes’ intention was to create her most desirable wardrobe — what she has been living in, but better! So the line consists of casual-luxe knits and soft drapey PJ’s that are chic and flattering. To shop the new collection, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @shopthebrightside. You can also follow Rocky on Instagram @Rocky_Barnes

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 8, 2020.