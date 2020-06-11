Live Now
New website is helping put a face and story to Americans lost to COVID-19

Co-founder and CEO of Mourning America Dermot Jevens joined us live to share how he is paying tribute to the lives lost by COVID-19 with his non-profit website Mourning America.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 11, 2020.

