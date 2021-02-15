New York Times best-selling author Steven Kotler on how to achieve peak performances with new book ‘The Art of Impossible’

New York Times best-selling author and Peak Performance Expert, Steven Kotler, joined us with tips from his new book The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer. In the book, Steven combines cutting-edge neuroscience and decades of research into a practical playbook for extreme performance improvement. For more info on the book including how you can purchase a copy, you can go to StevenKotler.com or follow Steven on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 15, 2021.