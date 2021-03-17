New Yorker writer Dana Goodyear investigates Malibu campground murder in new true crime podcast ‘Lost Hills’

Writer for the New Yorker, Dana Goodyear joined us live to tell us about the new true crime podcast that she wrote and hosted called Lost Hills, about a Malibu murder that shocked the entire country. In the show, Goodyear investigates the murder of Tristan Beaudette, the father who was shot in front of his young daughters while camping. She uncovers new details about the crime, law enforcement mishaps and mistakes, bombshell evidence that could make or break the case, and a glimpse into the dark side of a picturesque small town.

For more info, you can visit www.pushkin.fm/show/lost-hills/ or follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @losthillspod

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 17, 2021.