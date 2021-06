June 17 is Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring Activation Day. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles Harbor is partnering with KTLA to assemble 500 summer fun bags for its summer campers. The bags will be distributed to campers during the week of June 21st as part of National Boys and Girls Clubs Week. For more information and to donate, visit the organization’s website.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 17, 2021.