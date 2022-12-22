There’s a fun new way to see Santa in the skies right above your own neighborhood!

It’s all thanks to a new augmented reality app called See Santa Fly. It comes from Niantic, the same folks behind Pokémon Go.

To try it, just go to SeeSantaFly.com from your mobile phone’s web browser. It works on iPhone and Android.

Follow the prompts, then aim your phone at the sky.

Instantly, you’ll reveal a magical night scene, complete with a giant moon.

If you’re lucky, you might catch Santa and his reindeer flying over your area.

You can even use your phone to take a snapshot for proof. The web app is free.