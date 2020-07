Dodgers radio play-by-play broadcaster Charley Steiner joined us live with a preview of Opening Day at Dodger Stadium. He also gave us insight on what to expect this season. You can listen to Charley on AM 570 LA Sports Tonight at 7:08p when the LA Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. For more info, you can visit AM 570 LA Sports' website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 23, 2020.