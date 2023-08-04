Rahshaun Haylock was live at L.A. Live for the return of the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament.

The event has not been live since 2019, and it is making its big return this year. We got a preview of what you can expect at this year’s competition.

The tournament will take place on Aug. 5 and 6 and it is free to the public. For more information you can visit Nike3ON3.com and you can also keep up on Instagram @LALiveOfficial and @Nike3ON3.

Aug. 4, 2023