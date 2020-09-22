Non-partisan movement ‘I am a voter.’ launches social media takeover with a singular message

The co-founder behind the nonpartisan movement, I am a voter., Mandana Dayani joined us live on National Voter Registration Day to talk about their social media takeover, blanketing Instagram, Facebook, Twitter with a singular message – “Everything Can Wait. Register to Vote.” For more info, you can visit their website or text VOTER to 26797 to register, receive reminders on all upcoming elections, and even request your mail-in ballot if you’re are eligible. You can also follow them on Instagram @IamaVoter

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 22, 2020.