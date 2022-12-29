Access Books is a nonprofit organization that provides quality books to public schools and community libraries where the majority of students live at or below the poverty line. Since 1999, with the help of volunteers, they’ve refurbished over 350 libraries and donated more than 2 million books.

Rebecca Constantino, founder and executive director of Access Books, joined us live with details on the organization and ways viewers can get involved.

For more information visit accessbooks.net or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2022.