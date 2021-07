Rescuers hoisted a group of 15 students and staff from Downey High School to safety after they became stranded on Mount Baldy, including two teens who became lost and spent the night on the mountain, officials said Tuesday.

About 51 students from the high school's soccer and lacrosse teams, plus a teacher and two coaches, ventured out for a group hike on Mount Baldy starting around 9 a.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.