Gayle Anderson reports November is National Native American Heritage Month. Gayle reports from the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, which is preparing for its Los Angeles Pow Wow 2023 scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The United American Indian Involvement (UAII) is gathering people in Los Angeles for this one-day Pow Wow contest, featuring special vendors, artists, musicians, community organizations, as well as spectacular drummers and dancers, all highlighting the best of Southern California Native American culture.

Admission is free!

Los Angeles Pow Wow 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323-667-2000

While at the Autry, don’t miss the new exhibition, Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience. The school, and others like it, were created to force Native Americans to assimilate.

The exhibition shows and teaches the history of the facilities designed to “address the Indian problem.” At these boarding schools, students were formally educated and “civilized” through a strict program of academics, vocational training, and Christian teachings, far away from their families and tribal communities.

The exhibition includes the current existence and function of these Native American boarding schools.

Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323-667-2000

Also, Cal State Long Beach, home to the oldest and one of the largest American Indian Studies Programs west of the Mississippi. This month the university celebrates National Native American Heritage Month with music, dance, crafts, food and the screening of the film, “Smoke Signals;” a representation and understanding of Native Americans in the media.

The university’s Native American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration begins today with the Bird Singers from the Torres Martinez Tribe and Pow Wow dancers composed of alumni, students and staff in full regalia, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Student Union, Southwest Terrace.

Cal State University Long Beach

1250 Bellflower Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90840

562-985-4111

*A list of the university’s November Native American events are on this link:

csulb.campuslabs.com/engage/events?categories=21758

We can deepen our understanding of Native American Heritage Month and Native American Culture at the Los Angeles Public Library. There are Native American events all month long at various Los Angeles Public Library branches.

Today, Wednesday, November 01, 2023, from 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m., at the Northridge Branch Library for Native American Heritage Month, children of all ages and their families are invited to an afternoon of live theater. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Lorrie Oshatz and Theresa Amy of Flights of Fantasy Story Theatre will perform Bird Songs.

This is a 40-minute interactive experience that pays tribute to Native American folktales, especially Chumash tales. This program is best for school-aged children, but everyone is invited to join in the fun, share the laughter, and discover some new stories!

This program was made possible with the generous support of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Public Library

Northridge Branch Library

9051 Darby Avenue

Northridge, CA 91325

818-886-3640

lapl.org/branches/northridge

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 News on November 1, 2023.