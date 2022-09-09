O.J. Simpson returned to L.A. to attend the Rams Vs. Bills game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022. (Twitter: OJ SImpson)

O.J. Simpson attended Thursday night’s NFL season-opener at SoFi Stadium, marking his return to Los Angeles after leaving behind a murky history.

“Hey twitterworld, it’s me, yours truly!” he hollered out on a video posted to Twitter. “What an opening game that we have. The Bills versus the Rams. The World Champions against my Buffalo Bills.”

Simpson declared he was a part of the Bills Mafia and appeared to be seated in a luxury suite. He sported a Bills hat along with a matching facemask.

Simpson played for the team for eight years from 1969 to 1977.

“What a treat for football fans all across America,” he continued. “God Bless. Take care. Enjoy the game.”

Fans, who spotted Simpson around the stadium, stopped to take selfies, according to TMZ.

The Hall of Fame running back’s return to L.A. brings up dark memories of the 1994 murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman.

The former sportscaster was accused and acquitted of the murders in 1995. Later, a civil jury ruled he was liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Brown Simpson. He was ordered to pay $33,500,000 in damages.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted by a Las Vegas jury and served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

Simpson reportedly now lives in Florida after being released from prison in 2017.

In late-2021, Simpson was declared a “free man” after the parole board released him early for good behavior.