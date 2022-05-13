Megan Telles reports live from the OC Zoo to talk about a brand new large mammal exhibit.

It will open to the public Friday and will house a mountain lion, three orphaned mountain lion cubs and an adult jaguar.

The new two-acre habitat will be the largest expansion project in the zoo’s history. The expansion plan is designed to provide guests with a close up look at the large animals while creating a comfortable home environment for them.

Their new habitat features artificial rock walls, a waterfall and climbing platforms.

This new exhibit will be open on Friday and Saturday. More information down below.

Visit their website to learn more about the exhibit as well as the many other features at the zoo.

Grand Opening of the new OC Zoo Large Mammal Exhibit OC Zoo at Irvine Regional Park 1 Irvine Park Rd. Orange, CA 92869 May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.