Occupational therapist Allie Ticktin on her new book ‘Play to Progress’

Occupational therapist and author Allie Ticktin joined us live with tips from her new book “Play to Progress – Lead Your Child To Success Using the Power of Sensory Play.” Ticktin mentions that in order for children to develop to their fullest potential, their sensory system needs to be stimulated from the time they are born.

In the book, Ticktin offers easy, fun activities that will encourage kids’ development in order for them to respond better to their emotions, build friendships, communicate their needs and thrive in school.

The book is available on Amazon, and you can find more information on Allie and the book on her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 3, 2021.