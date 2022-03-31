Gayle Anderson has information about the April auction of Ocean Arts in Whittier. The 65-year old business has been a Tiki lovers delight featuring Tiki and Polynesian inspired art and decor for hotels, restaurants, movie studios and Disney.

Owners LeRoy Schmaltz and Bob Van Oostig, who founded the business in 1956, are retiring.

The auction events are happening the entire month of April. Details are available at peekaboogallery.com

Beginning Saturday, April 2nd Oceanic Arts: The Godfathers of Tiki Oceanic Arts Auction peekaboogallery.com

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.