October is Fire Prevention Month and LAFD Strong

October is Fire Prevention Month. Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, October 4th and runs through Saturday, October 10th.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Los Angeles Fire Department and reminds the public to install smoke alarms and test smoke alarms as well as prepare and plan for fire emergencies. Also, the foundation buys and replaces important tools and equipment for which there are not enough city funds .

Due to our current rash of “mega-fires”, the LAFD 106 fire stations are critically short of –nearly– everything. So, the foundation has established LAFD STRONG. It’s a t-shirt campaign. The sell of the t-shirts will help buy what the fire department needs. Also, we can “adopt” a fire station to help the cause.

