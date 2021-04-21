Old Navy teams up with local 11-year-old to encourage more young people to create a greener & cleaner future

11-year-old Ryan Hickman from San Juan Capistrano joined us live to talk about his company Ryan’s Recycling Company and his non-profit Project 3R that are both dedicated to recycling and cleaning up the environment. Ryan was recently named Old Navy’s Head of FunCycling. In his new role, Ryan will work with Old Navy to select youth-led GoFundMe fundraisers focused on sustainability. In honor of the 51st Annual Earth Day, the brand will fund 51 fundraisers from now until the end of 2021. For more info, you can visit www.gofundme.com/oldnavy. To learn more about Old Navy’s sustainability commitments, you can go to www.oldnavy.com/imagine. For more info on Ryan and his recycling company and non-profit, you can visit www.RyansRecycling.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2021.

