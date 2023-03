Track and field athlete and six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee discusses her work with children through the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and her new book, “Running for the Gold: Connecting Kids to Dreams.” Joyner-Kersee signs books on Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at People’s Independent Church located at 5856 West Blvd. in Los Angeles.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 18, 2023.