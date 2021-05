Dr. Helen Egger and Rebecca Egger joined the KTLA 5 News live to discuss their on-demand therapy app for kids and their families. The mental healthcare app is meant to give families the tools and support they need to navigate their child’s behaviors and feelings when they need it the most. For more info, visit littleotterhealth.com or follow them on Instagram @littleotterhealth.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2021.