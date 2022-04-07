Festival season is here. We previewed a one day shopping event called Festival Fever Bazaar to help you get ready and dressed up for Coachella, which is right around the corner.

For those looking for festival-ready looks ahead of Coachella, the outdoor marketplace will feature curated brands and local vendors offering funky festival essentials.

The festival will happen from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 7, 2022.