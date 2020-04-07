Open for Business: APL Restaurant offering Passover menu and giving back to the community

Chef and Restaurateur Adam Perry Lang joined us live via Skype to tell us all about their Passover to-go and comfort food classic offerings. APL is offering their signature Passover Brisket and famous Matzoh Ball Soup for those celebrating Passover at home. APL Restaurant in Hollywood is also offering comfort food classics to-go and for curbside pick-up, with specials rotating daily, such as Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Beef Stew with buttery mashed potatoes, and their signature Chocolate Chip Cookies. For each meal purchased at APL Restaurant, Adam and his good friend Jimmy Kimmel are donating a meal to St. Joseph Center, a non-profit organization that provides support to families and homeless men, women, and children in need. Essentially, Buy One, Give One! For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @APLRestaurant

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 7, 2020.