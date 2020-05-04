Open for Business: Élephante offering their special menus for Mother’s Day, date night and more

Élephante Restaurant in Santa Monica is open for business. One of the partners of the Wish You Were Here Group that owns the restaurant Nick Mathers joined us to talk about the restaurant, how they’ve transitioned during this time, how they’re giving back to the community and the special menus they’re offering for Mother’s Day, Date Night, Sunday Suppers and more. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
