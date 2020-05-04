Open for Business: Élephante offering their special menus for Mother’s Day, date night and more

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with her top picks for Mother’s Day gifts. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Moderne Monocle is an LA-based designer that creates a collection of elegantly and cleverly designed necklaces giving women a fashionable alternative to reading glasses. The perfect mix of form and function, these necklaces have a pendant that doubles as a monocle. Brand is currently donating 10% of every sale to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund