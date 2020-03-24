The owner of Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country George Thomas joined us live via Skype to tell us about the carhop service, takeout and delivery options his restaurant is offering during this time. Route 66 Classic Grill is a family owned and operated 1950’s style diner offering breakfast, burgers, BBQ and more. George is a retired LAPD officer and his 2 sons are firefighters. Route 66 Classic Grill is located at 18730 Soledad Canyon Rd in Canyon Country. For more information, you visit their website or you can follow them on social media.
Open for Business: Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country offering carhop, takeout and delivery
