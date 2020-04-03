Open for Business: Support local flower farms during COVID-19 with California Cut Flower Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CEO of the California Cut Flower Commission Dave Pruitt joined us live via Skype to talk about how the flower industry has been impacted by the coronavirus epidemic and ways you can still support local flower farms by buying flowers at your local supermarket. Flowers are still being sold at supermarkets, select retail florists, online floral companies and also some farmers markets or flower stands are open. For more information on the California Cut Flower Commission, you can visit their website. You can also follow California Grown Flowers on Instagram @cagrownflowers and American Grown Flowers @americangrownflowers

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 3, 2020.