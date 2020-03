The owner of Paty's Restaurant in Toluca Lake George Metsos joined us via Skype to talk about his restaurant, the history at Paty's, their specialties and how they're open for takeout and delivery right now. For more information on Paty's Restaurant in Toluca Lake, you can visit their website or follow them on social media. Paty's Restaurant is open for takeout and delivery via Doordash and Postmates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2020.