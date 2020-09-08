Operation Gratitude amid the pandemic

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth at the offices of Operation Gratitude, a patriotic nonprofit impacted by the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus has forced the cancellation or massive changes to all of the tradition military events of 2020; L.A. Fleet Week, the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade; the activities of the Bob Hope USO and Operation Gratitude.

Operation Gratitude is a nonprofit organization the relies in massive volunteer events to assemble and ship thousands of their CARE PACKAGES to members of the military and their families, first responders and now hospital staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. So, they have created #VirtualVolunteerism to continue their efforts, which include the goal of producing 20-thousand CARE PACKAGES in time for this week’s 9-11 anniversary ceremonies.

