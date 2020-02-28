Operation Gratitude Assembly Day preview

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth with a preview of the Operation Gratitude Assembly Day. The non-profit organization needs volunteers Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 9am until Noon to help assemble CARE packages for members of the military, their families and first responders.
Operation Gratitude Assembly Day
Saturday, February 29th, 2020
9am - 12pm
9409 Owensmouth Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.