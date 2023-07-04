According to the Operation Warm Wishes website, the nonprofit organization is holding its “The Ultimate Food Drive – Celebrate and Give.” OWW plans to fill a U-Haul Truck with food to serve the less fortunate, who often face hunger daily. The event is happening at Tustin High School on July 4th, with food collection beginning at 6 a.m.

The goal of the event is not only to provide nourishment but also to foster unity and empathy within the community. Aside from the food drive, attendees can enjoy music, free haircuts for veterans, giveaways, and much more.

The 10th Annual Ultimate Food Drive

Celebrate and Give!

Operation Warm Wishes

Starting at 6 a.m.

Tustin High School

1171 El Camino Real

Tustin

714-363-6221

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323 460 5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle or Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 4, 2023.