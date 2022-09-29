The OC Auto Show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center following a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Visitors can again explore new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, exotics and more.

In conjunction with National Drive Electric Week, the show offers an indoor electric vehicle performance experience test track and EV learning center. Guests can ride in a variety of electric vehicles with professional drivers to experience the quick acceleration, tight handling, and performance of a variety of new all-electric vehicles from Chevy, Ford, Kia, Nissan, and VW.

Additionally, professional 4×4 drivers will take passengers on a thrilling interactive adventure along an off-road test track at Camp Jeep®. A collection of all-new Jeep models will be available to test on the track.

Orange County Auto Show

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92802

autoshowoc.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 29, 2022.