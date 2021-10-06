Orange County auto show with Autotrader

Gayle Anderson reports the current pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of annual ORANGE COUNTY AUTO SHOW, produced by the Orange County Automobile Dealers Association, for a second year. So, the team of AUTOTRADER, KELLEY BLUE BOOK — AND KTLA — replace it with our own version of the suburban car show at the Marconi Automotive Museum, located in the heart of Orange County, home to more than 70 cars, including one of North America’s largest Ferrari collections.

Today, we take a look at the following new vehicles in the following categories:

High-dollar luxury and performance: 2021 Lamborghini Urus, 2021 Lamborghini Huracan

Minivans are popular again: 2021 Kia Carnival, 2021 Honda Odyssey

New Minivan Alternatives: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

All-new midsize pickups: 2021 Honda Ridgeline, 2022 Nissan Frontier, 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2021.