Orange County Fairgrounds landscaping goats

Gayle Anderson reports a herd of 18 Angora goats, with their trusty miniature donkey as guard, is working to solve weed and soil problems around the Pacific Amphitheatre at the Orange County Fairgrounds. According to fairgrounds officials the goats and donkeys are eating unwanted vegetation, fertilizing and breaking up the soil preparing it for planting. The goats and miniature donkeys are on loan from Eureka Mohair Farm in Tollhouse, CA, a longtime competitor in the annual OC Fair livestock competitions. They will be on the property through December and will return in March and work until the annual OC Fair in July. The plan is then to have the animal landscapers back again in September through December 2021 and continue the pattern for a couple of years.

Visitors to Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall may catch a glimpse of the goats donkeys at work on the berm, but there is no public viewing area at this time.

Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall veterans museum have reopened to the public. Free admission and parking; masks and reservations are required. To reserve a time to visit Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall, visit their website.

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 Morning News on November 5, 2020.